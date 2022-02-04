Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.55.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 106,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.