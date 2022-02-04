Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 15,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 40,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Ion Energy from C$0.91 to C$1.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Ion Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$23.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.