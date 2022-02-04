Invitation Homes Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invitation Homes in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.