Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,477 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 409% compared to the average volume of 1,273 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 600,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

