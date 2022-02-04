Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,230 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 call options.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.93. 854,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and have sold 21,726 shares worth $1,846,531. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

