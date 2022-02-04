Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.42

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

