International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading Down 4.1%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 35,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 6,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

