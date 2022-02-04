International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 224 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.01) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.42) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 207 ($2.78).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 155.14 ($2.09) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market cap of £7.70 billion and a PE ratio of -2.35.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

