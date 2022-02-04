Interfor (TSE:IFP) Trading Down 2.9%

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$35.11 and last traded at C$36.04. 70,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 395,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.12.

A number of research firms have commented on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Interfor alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 9.3399995 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.