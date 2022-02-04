Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

ICE stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

