Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMLR shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

