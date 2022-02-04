Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on SMLR shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
