Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $708,700.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

