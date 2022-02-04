Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $21,145.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $21,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.14 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 130.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

