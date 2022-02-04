Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 10,108 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $285.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

