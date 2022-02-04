Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CFO Sells 7,505 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CFO Debra L. Morris sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $279,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

