Insider Buying: V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

