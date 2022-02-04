Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,177 ($42.71) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($213.57).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,777 ($37.34) per share, for a total transaction of £138.85 ($186.68).

On Wednesday, December 1st, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,564 ($34.47) per share, for a total transaction of £153.84 ($206.83).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,190.50 ($42.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,242 ($43.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,855.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,717.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BATS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.37) to GBX 3,400 ($45.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.81).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

