Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inotiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $32.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $520.40 million, a PE ratio of -181.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

