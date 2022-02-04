Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NOTV opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.40 million, a PE ratio of -181.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inotiv will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

