Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $6,938,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.