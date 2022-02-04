Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

