Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Indaptus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of INDP stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.83. Sell-side analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 11,187 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $65,108.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.