Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of IMMR opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $163.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,176,734 shares of company stock worth $8,451,358 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

