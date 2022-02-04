IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.68) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.83) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.19).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,667 ($22.41) on Monday. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($25.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,707.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,730.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

