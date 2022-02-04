Idle Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $88,541.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.87 or 0.99995413 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,752,886 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

