IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.33-7.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.07. IDEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.73-1.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $202.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1 year low of $188.04 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

