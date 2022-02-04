IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Lowered to $233.00 at Robert W. Baird

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $202.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.02. IDEX has a 52-week low of $188.04 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEX by 340.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $68,067,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

