IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.76. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.