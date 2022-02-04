IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.76. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

