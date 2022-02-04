Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ICCM opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Icecure Medical has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Icecure Medical stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Icecure Medical were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Icecure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

