ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. ICC makes up about 2.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.12% of ICC worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICCH stock remained flat at $$16.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 193. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. ICC has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.05.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.61%.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

