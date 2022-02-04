IAA (IAA) to Release Earnings on Friday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect IAA to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAA stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.63. IAA has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $65.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAA stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IAA were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

