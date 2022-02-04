Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ HYW opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Hywin has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.25.

Get Hywin alerts:

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.