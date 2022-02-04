Hydra (HYDRA) Price Tops $9.42

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $9.42 or 0.00024240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $81.11 million and $630,016.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.42 or 0.07377562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,468.57 or 0.98941033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006898 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,442,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

