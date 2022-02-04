Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of HBP stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Huttig Building Products has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.53.
Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%.
About Huttig Building Products
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
