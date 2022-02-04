Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HBP stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Huttig Building Products has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huttig Building Products by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 37.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.