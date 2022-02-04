Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 425 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $804.98 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $879.97 and a 200 day moving average of $895.77. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.