Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £52.03 million and a P/E ratio of -16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.83.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
