Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £52.03 million and a P/E ratio of -16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.83.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,394.46). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($32,333.96).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.