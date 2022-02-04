Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $186.08 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $186.08 million and $20.43 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00111080 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

