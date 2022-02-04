Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY22 guidance to $24.00 EPS.

Humana stock opened at $426.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.27.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

