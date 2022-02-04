Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.60 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.27.

NYSE HUM opened at $426.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.