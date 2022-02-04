Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.16) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.85 ($70.62).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €56.68 ($63.69) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €28.05 ($31.52) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($67.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.