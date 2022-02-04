Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

