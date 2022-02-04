Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 57,205 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,205 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $37,981,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $29,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

