Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 31,673 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,673 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

