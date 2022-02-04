Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 265,373 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,373 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 495,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.