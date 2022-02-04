Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 118,035 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,035 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,722,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 559,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.