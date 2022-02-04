Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after buying an additional 1,102,174 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,064,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after buying an additional 600,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after buying an additional 368,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

