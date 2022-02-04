HS Management Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 4.7% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Constellation Brands worth $164,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

