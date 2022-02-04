H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Up 3.7% Following Strong Earnings

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 55,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,205,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.