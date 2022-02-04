Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $215,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $361.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.52 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.