Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.